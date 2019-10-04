Atlanta Night Market’s Taste of Caribbean to Benefit Bahamas Relief 

With 200 exhibitors and an expected 60,000 guests representing 75 countries, this weekend’s Atlanta International Night Market may be bringing the world to Alpharetta, but it’s also spreading some benefit beyond U.S. borders.

Each day — or should we say evening — of the Oct. 4-6 festival will feature a culinary theme, starting with Friday’s Latin American night, serving Sweet Auburn barbecue on Saturday and culminating in Sunday’s Taste of the Caribbean.

That last immersive experience is especially timely, as funds raised through Sunday food sales will benefit Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The funds will be go toward the “Bahamas Strong” effort initiated by the Bahamas Consulate General in Atlanta, which sprang into action within days of the devastation and promised a sustained relief and recovery push from Atlanta. Many nonprofits have signed on to help, and other Caribbean diplomats in Atlanta have pledged to provide what support they can. The death toll stands at 56, with an estimated 600 people still missing and some 70,000 without housing, according to reports.

The Atlanta International Night Market on Sunday will serve as a collection point for relief items, though the consulate has already sent an initial shipment back home after filling up a warehouse operated by Caring for Others, a local nonprofit.

“Taste of the Caribbean guests will be in for a treat this year,” said Atlanta International Night Market Board Member and Taste of the Caribbean Director, Chris Scott, said in a news release. “We have an awesome event planned. Guests will be immersed in Caribbean cuisine, music and culture. We guarantee they will walk away feeling the flavor of the islands and knowing that they have supported a worthwhile cause.”

VIP guests an indulge in a “taste tent” featuring a drink ticket, samples from four Caribbean food vendors, a pass to private musical performances, lounge access and private bathroom access. VIP tickets are $35 or $60 for couples. One-day passes at the door are $10 per person. Kids under 12 are free.

This year’s Taste of Caribbean performers will include U.S. Virgin Islands sensation Nikki Brooks, Soca Artist Star Martin and the high energy King of the Caribbean turn-up, King Danskie.

This is just the latest example of Atlanta’s Bahamas outreach in the aftermath of the storm. A day of prayer for the Bahamas was held Sept. 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, and City Councilwoman Marci Overstreet has proposed that the city of Freeport on the hard-hit island of Grand Bahama be added to Atlanta’s list of sister cities.

Global Atlanta has access to a few VIP tickets for the event. To enter to win one of the tickets, please sign up for newsletters at www.globalatlanta.com/newsletters and send us a note describing why you’re interested in attending Sunday’s festivities.

On Sunday the venue opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Learn more about the event at www.atlnightmarket.org.

Learn more about the Bahamas Consulate’s relief outreach by following its Facebook page.