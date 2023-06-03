A Belgium-based maker of asset tracking technology has put an office in Atlanta as it tries to deepen its penetration into the U.S. market.

The location by Sensolus in the Atlanta Tech Village is an example of how the high-profile trade mission led by Belgian Princess Astrid in 2022 is yielding longer-term results for the state’s relationship with the country.

Sensolus helps companies view their physical assets in the digital world, tracking them in real-time with Internet of Things sensors that connect to an AI-based software dashboard.

Industries supported include logistics and shipping, waste management, ground-handling equipment for airlines and automotive manufacturing and delivery — any sector where valuable assets disconnected and dispersed. Some Sensolus trackers broadcast not only location data but also data points like humidity and temperature, crucial in certain sensitive sectors.

Starting out as a small project creating tracking backpacks for chickens, Sensolus first moved into the event space and evolved over time into its current focus on asset tracking. It has more than 200,000 devices deployed across Europe with major customers like Suez, ABInbev and Airbus. CEO Kristoff Van Rattinghe told European publication Data News that U.S. companies are facing similar challenges as their European counterparts as they continue to smooth out their supply chains.

Georgia was already home to a critical mass of more than 50 Belgian firms before the Sensolus joined hundreds of Belgian prospects on the royally led trade mission in June 2022, which brought more than 500 people and was billed as the largest delegation to visit the state since the Olympics in 1996.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber has been working with the company since then, hosting visits from company founders and meeting them in Ghent, where it has been headquartered since its founding a decade ago.

Chamber President Katie Kirkpatrick is scheduled to visit the company June 8 during a trip to the Netherlands and Belgium built around the annual Money 20/20 fintech conference.

Venture-backed Sensolus three months ago moved into a new custom-designed headquarters in Ghent and also recently opened an office in Munich, where one of its investors based and where it plans to service a new partnership with Deutsche Telekom and focus on the automotive industry in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.