This November, the French-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast’s Crystal Peach Awards were about much more than celebrating deals between France and a dynamic region of the United States.

The awards program started nearly two decades ago ventured into new territory, honoring those who laid the groundwork on which the historic allies built lasting commercial ties.

The black-tie-optional affair at the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Buckhead featured remarks from Andy Negra and Neal McCallum, both World War II veterans who were flown to France’s Normandy region this year to mark 75 years since D-Day.

Mr. McCallum, a U.S. marine from Florida, served in the Pacific and never fought in Europe, but one of his brothers made the ultimate sacrifice in the war effort there.

Mr. Negra, meanwhile, is a Georgia native who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and crossed into enemy territory to free allied prisoners of war.

Their reflections on their experiences of welcome in Normandy, made possible through a trip organized by the Best Defense Foundation, funded in part by Michelin and chartered by Delta Air Lines, were a key highlight among guests assembled to celebrate the vitality of France’s ascendant ties with the Southeast U.S. [Read more:Delta Will Again Fly Vets Back to Normandy for D-Day Anniversary]

Aside from the veterans, other speakers included French Consul General Anne-Laure Desjonquères, who has decorated many remaining veterans with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest decoration, and Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Masino, in whose county the FACC-Atlanta now operates (the chamber’s offices are located within CuriosityLab at Peachtree Corners).

As always, the awards themselves went to companies that exemplified cross-border collaboration in three categories:

Economic Development Award France, offered to an American company expanding its business in France. That recognition went to Atlanta-based consumer products group Newell Brands, represented at the event by Magali Spillemaecker.

Economic Development Award Southeast, offered to a French company making waves in this part of the world. The award went to France’s Exotec, a unicorn with an office in Atlanta showcasing warehouse robots and vertical SkyPod systems designed streamline fulfillment for e-commerce companies.

La French Tech Atlanta Award, which showcases tech companies that exemplify the spirit that led to the French government designating Atlanta as a hub for tech companies from the country. The “La French Tech” imprimatur came to Atlanta in 2021 and was renewed in February. AODocs, which helps companies use generative artificial intelligence to manage and categorize their processes and critical documents, took home that honor. Stephan Donze, the fast-growing company’s founder, was the keynote speaker when the FACC celebrated its relocation to Gwinnett in 2021; he was on hand to receive the award at the gala.

Veteran Neal McCallum Gwinnett Chamber CEO Nick Masino Newell Brands was represented at the event by Magali Spillemaecker. The Metro Atlanta Chamber presented the Economic Development Award Southeast award to Exotec. Stephan Donze, founder of AODocs, takes home the La French Tech award.

The event this year served as the official closing ceremony of France-Atlanta, the longstanding annual program organized by the French consulate and Georgia Tech to spotlight collaborations in science, tech, sustainability and culture.

During the event, Ms. Desjonquères, the consul general, inaugurated a new French-government marketing campaign — Make It Iconic — designed to showcase France as an attractive destination for corporate investments and expatriate innovators.

Learn more about the event here.

French Consul General Anne-Laure Desjonqueres announces the ‘Make It Iconic’ campaign.