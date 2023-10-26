Delta Air Lines Inc. is set to begin daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Tulum, Mexico, next March, the latest direct access for American travelers to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Delta already serves Cancun nonstop and will restart its flights to Cozumel from Atlanta on Nov. 5.

The flight will begin March 24, the same day Tulum opens the brand new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport for international service, aiding spring breakers headed down from the U.S. to enjoy what Delta described as the “pristine beaches and laid-back atmosphere of this coastal Mexican treasure.”

The Tulum flight will help travelers avoid a two-hour drive from Cancun, said Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito in a news release.

“Delta is uniquely positioned to give customers convenient and direct access from the U.S. to Tulum, a premium leisure destination known for its boutique hotels, Mayan ruins and eco-friendly spirit,” Mr. Esposito said.

The airline envisions funneling travelers from all over the U.S. to Tulum through its Atlanta hub, which has nonstop flights to more than 100 U.S. cities.

The announcement of a new Delta flight comes after the airline’s joint venture partner, Aeromexico, announced a dramatic expansion of its U.S. route map to 17 new cities. That includes direct flights to Atlanta from five cities including Merida, another Yucatan tourism and convention hub.