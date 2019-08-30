Drummond Advisors Expands Presence in Atlanta to Bridge Business Gaps With Brazil

Firm is hosting a webinar focused on investing in Brazil 

August 30, 2019 | Staff

Drummond Advisors recently became the exclusive sponsor of Global Atlanta's Brazil coverage. The firm is expanding in Atlanta and on Sept. 10 will host a webinar on 7 Keys to Doing Business in Brazil.

Editor’s note: This sponsored article is written by Drummond Advisors as part of its sponsorship of Global Atlanta’s Brazil coverage. Sign up for more Brazil news here.

Drummond Advisors, a Boston-based advisory firm aiming to bridge business, legal and accounting gaps between the U.S. and Brazil, has expanded its presence in Atlanta

Ron Slotin is the newest member of the Drummond team here in Atlanta.

The firm recently announced the hiring of Ron Slotin as director of Brazil Strategy. Mr. Slotin is a former Georgia state senator and has been working with U.S. companies entering the Brazil market since 1997. 

“We see tremendous interest in Brazil companies expanding to the Southeast U.S. and many more U.S. companies wanting to start operations in Brazil,” Mr. Slotin said.

Drummond Advisors, whose experts regularly speak at events hosted by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast, also recently became the exclusive sponsor of Global Atlanta’s Brazil coverage, backing the publication’s reporting on this important trading partner for Georgia at a time when inbound Brazilian investment is on the rise. 

The firm on Sept. 10 is hosting a webinar on Seven Keys for Business Success in Brazil, featuring Mr. Slotin and founder Bruno Drummond. 

Mr. Drummond is a native of the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. He studied business management, finance and accounting at the Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC Minas). He completed his undergraduate studies in the United States, where he subsequently initiated a career in public accounting. It was then that he realized the need for uniting accounting, legal, tax and advisory services into a single company to facilitate the process of business internationalization in Brazil and in the U.S.

Since the firm’s founding in 2010, Drummond Advisors has provided services for more than 800 clients in both countries. The teams are distributed among 6 offices (Boston, Miami, Orlando, New York, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte) to better meet the needs of Brazilian companies looking to enter the U.S. market, as well as companies from Brazil interested in expanding their businesses to America.

Bruno Drummond, a native of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, realized the need to integrate a variety of business advisory services under one roof.

“What differentiates Drummond from companies offering similar services is the multidisciplinary team comprised of accountants and lawyers certified in both USA and Brazil, with deep professional and academic experience in both countries,” Mr. Drummond said.

He says the diversity and qualification of these professionals allow Drummond to have a complete view of the challenges involved in international transactions, including those relating to accounting practices (USGAAP vs. IFRS), as well as taxation and legal rules.

Learn more about the firm at www.drummondadvisors.com or email Ron Slotin at rslotin@drummondadvisors.com for more information. 

