The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

The Japanese government in November recognized former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal for his efforts to boost economic engagement and promote stronger relations with the country.

The conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, was announced Nov. 3, just after the mid-October conclusion of the most recent Southeast U.S.-Japan Alliance conference in Tokyo.

Mr. Deal’s successor, Gov. Brian Kemp, did not attend the most recent SEUS-Japan summit, but a 40-member delegation from Georgia did make the trip as the annual meeting was held in Japan for the first time since 2018.

In 2012, Mr. Deal won acclaim with the Japanese government (and investors) by attending the Tokyo edition of the conference, according to a news release circulated by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta.

Gov. Nathan Deal meets with then-Consul General Kazuo Sunaga in his office at the State Capitol. Mr. Sunaga’s tenure was from 2013-16, straddling Mr. Deal’s two terms.

“Gov. Deal appealed for investment in Georgia at the conference as well as at the companies he visited. This was the first visit to Japan by a Georgia governor in five years,” the release reads, referencing then-Gov. Sonny Perdue’s prior visit to the 31st SEUS conference in 2007.

Mr. Deal, now 81, stayed consistent in his focus on Japan throughout his two terms spanning 2011-19, the release continued.

“He also led economic missions to Japan in August 2013 and September 2017, meeting with Japanese companies and government agencies, to foster trade and investment opportunities within the state,” it reads.

It’s still unclear whether that latter trip included a pitch to woo the Toyota-Mazda joint venture plant that ended up sending $1.6 billion to northern Alabama. But Mr. Deal made the most of the trip either way, meeting and hosting a Georgia reception with existing investors that at that point had created 5,000 jobs in the state.

As much as his commitment to job creation and economic engagement, the consulate commended Mr. Deal’s personal presence in times of national mourning and celebration.

From the release:

Governor Deal strengthened relations with Japan by attending Japan related events, including the Emperor’s birthday reception. In addition, in March 2011, in response to the Great East Japan Earthquake, he sent a letter of condolence to the Consul General in Atlanta, expressing his readiness to provide support. Furthermore, on March 22nd of the same year, he visited the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta and signed the Book of Condolence and Encouragement for those affected by the earthquake, demonstrating his solidarity with the Japanese people. On March 1, 2012, Governor and Mrs. Deal hosted Consul General and Mrs. Hanatani at the Governor’s Mansion for the official cherry tree planting ceremony as a symbol of a strong Japan-U.S. friendship. As a result, many visitors to the mansion are able to enjoy Japanese cherry blossoms for years to come. News release, Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta

The conferment offers a hint into how much the Japanese government values consistent engagement at the subnational level, and how such ties can help underpin a healthy investment relationship.

Mr. Kemp has not visited Japan during his time in office, which happens to have coincided with an unprecedented boom in Korean automotive investment.

But state officials during the recent mission to Japan were keen to show the state’s appreciation for a country where it has a more than half-century of demonstrated success.

According to delegation leader and Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, the state has more than 400 Japanese facilities that have created more than 40,000 jobs.

Mr. Deal’s decoration came during the second of two annual conferments in the spring and fall designed to honor “commendable persons” over 70 years old for their “services to the nation or public.”

The decorations are done in small ceremonies away from the public eye.

Among the major Japanese investments during Mr. Deal’s tenure include continued expansions by Toyo Tire in Rome and Kubota in Mr. Deal’s hometown of Gainesville, where he served as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2010.

An array of smaller investments, from Hamaco, Idaka and Okaya landing in Gwinnett after Mr. Deal’s 2013 mission, to the five Japanese companies including Rinnai, Marukan and Toppan that set up factories at Griffin’s “green” industrial park, also took place during Mr. Deal’s eight years at the helm of the state.