Germany’s Elokon Picks Metro Atlanta for U.S. Subsidiary

While the debate rages over the safety of self-driving cars, a German company is using the similar technology to help forklifts avoid accidents in the warehouse environment.

Elokon GmbH improves the safety of forklifts with systems that help hardware and software work together, intervening semi-autonomously when a potential collision is detected.

Elokon has solutions that regulate forklift speed, detect pedestrians and sense proximity using LiDar or RFID technology and communicating with one another by radio. Its products also allow material handling companies to better manage their fleets.

The company picked Atlanta as the location for its U.S. subsidiary earlier this month, citing the availability of skilled specialists, the airport with flight links to Germany and the extensive presence of other German firms in Georgia.

Kevin Bradley, vice president of sales and operations is heading up the U.S. subsidiary. He previously opened Elokon’s operations in the United Kingdom.

Elokon was founded in 1986 and has 130 employees globally. The new U.S. office is located in Tucker with a team of 10 staff members.

The company is based in the northern German city of Tornesch, just outside of Hamburg.

The announcement comes just after German logistics software and robotics firm Dematic said it would put a U.S. headquarters at Georgia Tech’s Coda building.