IBM Veteran Teaches Marketing Professionals How to Build Digital Playbooks

Showing up on Instagram isn’t enough. Marketers must know the nuances of their audience on every digital platform, engage with them effectively on each, and measure where their efforts are working as well as falling short. It’s a headache-inducing chore.

Unless you’re Tim Bohling, a seasoned CMO obsessed with the digital landscape and helping marketing teams leverage it to grow their businesses. Bohling is teaching a new Digital Marketing Certificate program at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business. He will share proven methodologies and his expertise, bolstered by decades of experience at high-performing global organizations like IBM, HCL Technologies and Stratasys.

The two-day executive education program will provide participants the footing they need to build an integrated digital marketing strategy as well as a real-time scorecard so they quickly can pivot and improve their performance. Bohling will walk participants through the process of developing a deep understanding of their audience as well as their customers’ progress through the marketing funnel; making a solid case for why their product or service meets clients’ needs; selecting the appropriate “paid media” channels such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn; and optimizing websites through content marketing and SEO.

Cultivating an effective marketing playbook requires effort on the front end but will save time down the road. With each new project or client, the framework will be there; the team just needs to fill in the blanks and confidently deploy the plan.

The Digital Marketing Certificate program will take place on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 20-21 at Georgia State’s Buckhead Center, located in Tower Place 200 at 3348 Peachtree Road NE. Early bird deals are available, along with discounts for teams sending groups of three or more.

