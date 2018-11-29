InComm Launches Japan Mobile Payment Partnership

InComm, an Atlanta-based leader in the production and processing of prepaid cards, has partnered with a Japanese pharmacy chain to introduce a new payment option using barcodes within mobile messaging apps.

Welcia, the Japanese chain, will accept barcode payment options processed by InComm from massive China-based apps Alipay and WeChat, along with Japanese networks LINE Pay and NTT Docomo’s d Payment, according to an InComm news release.

The move comes amid a continued international expansion that has helped InComm grow its already substantial headcount in downtown Atlanta and as Japan pushes to increase cashless payments to 40 percent of transactions by 2025.

