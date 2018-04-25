Renowned Marketing Scholar and Blue-Chip CMO Team Up to Share Profitable Growth Strategies for Execs

Editor’s note: This article is a sponsored post from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business.

Want to know the science behind leading brands’ success?

Marketing legend V. Kumar and accomplished CMO Tim Bohling will share the strategies employed by global organizations like Coca-Cola Co., Procter & Gamble and AT&T in Engaging Customers for Profitable Growth, a new executive education program offered by Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business.

Over the course of two-and-a-half days, participants will learn how to build strategies in a digital world that will enable them to better understand their client base, predict customer behavior and maximize return on investment.

The thought of big data flummoxes many professionals, but the course breaks it down into understandable bits through hands-on exercises and case studies that reflect real life. Attendees will return to their work with knowledge in the areas of implementing customer lifetime value, augmenting customer profitability and measuring the effectiveness of the methods they employ at every digital touch point.

Though brief, the course will equip participants with a powerful skill set that will help them adapt to an evolving marketing landscape throughout the rest of their careers.

The topics Dr. Kumar and Dr. Bohling will cover are backed by decades of award-winning research and practical industry application. Named a “Marketing Legend” in the Legends of Marketing series, Kumar has published 25 books and more than 250 articles in prominent academic and industry journals; many of those pieces have earned consecutive No. 1 rankings for Kumar by the American Marketing Association. Dr. Kumar has collaborated with multinational and Fortune 500 companies, resulting in multibillion-dollar gains for those firms.

Dr. Bohling has been elevating marketing teams for more than 20 years. He has held vice president and CMO positions at companies including IBM, HCL Technologies and Stratasys, driving their performance and growth through digital marketing, data-driven demand management, big data analytics and go-to-market client engagement.

Engaging Customers for Profitable Growth will take place on Wednesday, May 9 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 10 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, May 11 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Attendees will gather at Georgia State University’s Buckhead Center, located in Tower Place 200 at 3348 Peachtree Road.

