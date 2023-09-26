Porsche’s North American headquarters in Atlanta has hired a new CEO months after the its former leader departed to join electric-vehicle startup Rivian.

The German sports car maker named 48-year-old Timo Resch to the role, bringing him back to where he started his career after stints with other major German auto makers.

Mr. Resch started with Porsche in Zuffenhausen as a student, then worked with both Porsche AG and the North American operation, heading up product planning from 2007-09.

He then went to Audi AG and then to BMW, where he was most recently vice president heading up brand and sales for the company’s high-performance M brand after heading global sales for the Motorrad motorcycle unit.

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing for Porsche AG in Stuttgart, who also formerly held the role of CEO for North America, said the company is excited to welcome Mr. Resch back to the company.

“He is already very well acquainted with Porsche and the U.S. market. With the expertise that he brings from his previous positions, he will further strengthen the Porsche brand presence in North America and provide important impetus for future development,” Mr. von Platen said.

Mr. Resch will take up the role in November, with other executives leading the company in the interim.

Former Porsche North America President and CEO Kjell Gruner left earlier this month to become chief commercial officer and president of business growth at electric truck and SUV manufacturer Rivian, which is in the process of building an EV factory east of Atlanta in Social Circle.