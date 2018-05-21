Robinson College’s June Blockchain Boot Camp to Demystify Disruption

Editor’s note: The below is a sponsored post written by the staff of the Robinson College of Business.

At CoinDesk’s Consensus 2018, FedEx CEO Fred Smith essentially said companies that don’t embrace blockchain technology face extinction.

How can businesses catch up with trends that have disrupted countless sectors at a lightning pace?

The Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University is partnering with blockchain strategy expert Roop Singh to offer Blockchain Strategy Boot Camp, a four-day executive education program to help entrepreneurs and innovators understand how blockchain technology works and incorporate it into a business plan. No other in-person blockchain training opportunity like it is available in the United States.

This boot camp is unique because it intersects the areas of technology, innovation and business. Participants will learn how blockchain impacts their business models, investments and career; examine how cryptocurrencies function; analyze key blockchain companies’ white papers and solutions; and design their own blockchain business models.

Mr. Singh, the lead instructor, is founder of Atlanta-based Intuit Factory, a blockchain consulting and education firm. He has designed and delivered seminars and workshops for Fortune 100 clients. Additional speakers include Chris Halaschek, vice president of engineering at Pindrop; Avtar Sehra, CEO and chief product architect at Nivaura; and Austin Mills, attorney at Morris, Manning & Martin as well as chair of the firm’s cryptocurrency group.

The four-day program will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 15-16 and Friday and Saturday, June 22-23 at Georgia State’s Buckhead Center, located in Tower Place 200 at 3348 Peachtree Road NE.

