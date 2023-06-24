British business software provider Sage is set to continue its Atlanta odyssey, announcing June 12 that it would commit anew to the city by relocating to Ponce City Market in 2024.

Sage in 2015 expanded its metro-area presence by putting a North American headquarters and an innovation center at Atlantic Station and adding 400 jobs while keeping some software operations in Lawrenceville.

The company, based in the Atlanta sister city of Newcastle, U.K., will move by next fall into 619 Ponce, a four-story loft building in the Old Fourth Ward.

Sage will take 57,000 of the 87,000 square feet of office space planned for Jamestown’s newest development. It’s located in what used to be a parking lot at Ponce City Market, the restored Sears warehouse on the Atlanta Beltline that has become a magnet for tech firms like Mailchimp, Fanduel, AthenaHealth and many more.

The use of structural mass timber from Georgia, the top forestry state in the nation, aligned well with Sage’s sustainability strategy, and the office location itself was seen as a way to better engage the company’s hundreds of workers, executives said.

“This move signifies our commitment to the city’s growth and showcases our dedication to contributing to its thriving economy as a technology leader. We are excited to create a collaborative experience for our colleagues and serve small and mid-sized businesses, communities, and customers in an even more meaningful way. We look forward to this exciting chapter in our company’s journey.” Said Aziz Benmalek, President of Sage North America.

According to Jamestown, based in Germany and Atlanta, the building boasts an on-site daycare and medical facilities, along with bike storage and free access to the The Roof at Ponce City.

The 619 Ponce development earlier this week “topped out,” a ceremony marking the placement of its last structural beam. Jamestown executives said the beams were made from timber harvested from its own lands near Columbus, cut at Georgia-Pacific‘s sawmill in Albany, then sent to SmartLam in Dothan, Ala., to be transformed into cross-laminated timber panels. The prefabricated panels help speed up construction and reduce both cost and carbon intensity, the company said.

Sage said its Lawrenceville location will also remain operational as the company’s impact on the tech ecosystem in Atlanta continued to grow.

Sage’s former payments spinoff Paya was acquired by Canadian fintech Nuvei Corp. earlier this year in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.