Swedish-owned Skanska Partners With H.J. Russell on Grady Surgical Center

A joint venture between Swedish-owned construction giant Skanska and Atlanta’s H.J. Russell & Co. will partner to build a $151 million surgical center at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Center for Advanced Surgical Services will be a freestanding 10-story building adjacent to the main campus of the downtown Atlanta hospital that is the fifth busiest in the country with a Level 1 trauma center.

According to the Swedish company, Skanska’s 75 percent share of the contract is worth about $113 million.

The 576,960-square-foot building, which will harvest rainwater from the entire block for reuse, more importantly will be expand operating and clinical capacity by 25 percent and 45 percent, respectively. It will be the site of all Grady outpatient surgeries. Skanska is no stranger to the hospital, having recently finished work on Grady’s Women and Infants Center.

The Stockholm-based giant netted $20 billion in revenues globally in 2018 and has its U.S. headquarters in New York, along with 28 offices around the country.

H.J. Russell, based in Atlanta and founded in 1952, is one of the largest minority-owned construction services firms in the U.S.

Completion is scheduled for September 2022.