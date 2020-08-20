Tel Aviv’s IronScales Adds $8 million to Series B to Drive Further Expansion

Ironscales, an Israeli email security provider, has raised an additional $8 million in an extended Series B round, bringing the total raise to $23 million as it expands in North America via Atlanta.

The latest investment was led by Chicago-based Jump Capital, which added to K1 Investment Management’s earlier $15 million investment last September. That infusion has helped fuel strong growth in 2020, a year that included the launch of a variety of new tools that use artificial intelligence to help thwart phishing scams, particularly in enterprise settings.

Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO, said in a news release that the additional funding was ‘too good of an opportunity to pass up,” despite the fact that the company wasn’t looking for another investment.

Along with the capital came the announcement of two new hires: Jump Capital Partner Saurabh Sharma joins the board of directors, while Matthew McNulty becomes senior vice president of worldwide sales. The company said previously that it would use external investment to expand to Europe and Asia.

Learn more in the news release here or at ironscales.com