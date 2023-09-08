Another Korean supplier for Hyundai and Kia with experience to the Southeast U.S. is settling along Georgia’s Interstate 16, investing $35 million and pledging to hire 300 in Metter.

DAS Corp.’s facility is the latest announcement in a parade of suppliers coming in to serve the Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, about 45 miles to the east of the Candler County Industrial Park where DAS will set up shop.

DAS makes complete seats, structures and components, including motors, controllers, reclining mechanisms and sliding rails.

The new Georgia factory will mainly make seat structures and is set to open in the second half of next year, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. That’s just before the first Georgia-made Evs are expected to roll off the Hyundai line in 2025.

Recruitment for DAS assembly technicians should be spread out over the next five years as hiring continues gradually.

Metter and Candler County officials called the investment “transformative” and said it will pave the way for further growth in the community.

Based in the city of Gyeongju along Korea’s eastern coast, DAS says its seats are installed in 70 percent of Korea and Hyundai vehicles globally, and it also sells to 18 other OEM brands.

Established in 1987, the company has revenues of $1.5 billion and employs 5,000 people across 13 global sites, including the DAS North America facility set up a decade ago with a similar amount of capital investment and jobs created ($37 million and 300 workers) near the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Ala. That factory also makes seats for Kia models made in West Point, Ga.

Visit www.i-das.com or by email hr@dasnorthamerica.com to learn more about job opportunities.