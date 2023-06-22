A Korean auto parts supplier is making its debut in the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain by setting up a new factory in Henry County, hiring 160 people and investing $72 million.

NVH Korea’s Locust Grove facility will make battery parts for Hyundai Mobis, which is tasked with assembling modules of batteries powering the electric vehicles produced at the Hyundai Meta Plant near Savannah. NVH will also sell directly to the Georgia plants of both Kia and Hyundai.

The Ulsan-based company, founded in 1984 with to make components that manage heat and reduce noise and vibrations, is no stranger to the state. For more than a decade it has operated a factory making floor mats, cargo mats and cargo trays in Columbus through its subsidiary, AFS America LLC.

According to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, NVH has factories in Korea, Europe and India, but Georgia will be the first location where the emphasis will be placed on electric vehicles.

“Cooperation between state agencies and our company staff has helped guide us throughout this project,” said Ja Kyum Koo, chairman and CEO of NVH Korea. “It is the first step of our company’s effort to contribute to the electrification of the mobility industry, and we look forward to joining the community of Locust Grove and Henry County.”

The new factory at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2024.

The manufacturing win is a significant boost for Henry County, which in recent years has seen more investment in warehouses and e-commerce fulfillment centers, many of them run by foreign companies. Henry County straddles Interstate 75 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, making it a prime location for warehousing.

Korean mattress maker Zinus USA in 2020 invested $108 million put a new factory in the county to produce and distribute foam mattresses being sold through various online platforms.

NVH is listed on the KOSDAQ stock market.